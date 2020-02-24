Society Programme helps promote solar power use in Vietnam An online seminar on promoting cooperation in the “Million Green Homes” programme in Vietnam was jointly held by the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) and the Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) in Hanoi on February 24.

Society COVID-19: Ministry works to support Vietnamese guest workers The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is taking various measures to ensure interests of Vietnamese labourers working abroad, especially in such large markets as the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and Taiwan (China), in the face of COVID-19 outbreaks there.

Society Nearly 11 million USD for UNESCO-honoured ancient town conservation Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark 253 billion VND (about 10.91 million USD) for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.