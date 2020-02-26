Of the tourists, the number of foreign visitors is 48,625, down 26.7 percent compared to that of January.

Despite a decline in February, the number of visitors to Kien Giang rose 16.4 percent in the first two months of this year to 1.6 million, including 114.996 foreigners. The provincial tourism sector earned 2.6 trillion VND (114 million USD) in revenue.

According to the Kien Giang Department of Tourism, the number of tourist arrivals to Kien Giang will continue to decrease due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The province’s tourism sector is estimated to suffer a loss of 2.4 trillion VND (100 million USD) in revenue in the first quarter of this year.

Local authorities have implemented a series of measures against the disease to ensure safety for both tourists and the sector’s staff.

Besides, the province accelerates infrastructure projects at tourist sites, while improving the quality of human resources for the sector by providing knowledge for guides./.

VNA