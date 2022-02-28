Kien Giang welcomes over 1 million tourists in two months
The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed over 1 million tourists, including over 18,600 foreigners, in the first two months of 2022, up 27 percent year-on-year.
Of the total, around 741,600 tourists travelled to Phu Quoc island city, representing a year-on-year rise of over 30 percent. The city earned over 750 billion VND (32.8 million USD) from tourism services.
This year, the province is striving to attract 5.6 million holiday-makers, including 200,000 foreigners, and earn around 7.75 trillion VND.
To that end, the province has promoted communications to popularise the image of its tourism with the message of “Kien Giang - a safe destination”.
May Rut island in Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)It has encouraged and created favourable conditions for travel businesses to actively participate in tourism promotion programmes, and introduce products and services at tourism fairs, cultural events and traditional festivals held in localities inside and outside the province. It will focus on key markets such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, the central, Central Highlands and northwest regions.
Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, emphasised that the province will strengthen links and cooperation in tourism development with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta region and some other key tourism localities in the country, and intensify international cooperation.
Attention will be paid to improving the quality of tourism services, diversifying products and product chains, and combining with domestic tourist routes to make Kien Giang an attractive destination to tourists./.