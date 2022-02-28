Travel Continued efforts to protect Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands’ province of Gia Lai is home to one of two biosphere reserves in Vietnam to have secured official recognition from the UNESCO. This is a source of pride for the locality in particular and Vietnam in general. Inside the Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve, rangers work hard to protect its rich resources.

Travel Con Dao charms visitors with changing catappa leaves When Spring arrives, the sky becomes clearer as the sun breaks through white clouds, and is also the start of the season when the leaves on catappa trees on the island district change colour, creating a poetic and charming scene.

Destinations Infographic Hoi An among world's most romantic destinations In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.

Travel Da Nang adopts incentives to attract more tourists The central city of Da Nang is rolling out measures to attract more MICE (or meeting, incentives, conferences and events) tourists, given the positive signs on the recovery of the tourism sector this year.