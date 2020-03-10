Kien Giang works to prevent illegal fishing activities
Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang are working out measures to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) activities in an effort to remove the yellow card warning of the European Commission (EC).
So far, Kien Giang province has installed global positioning systems for 3,336 fishing vessels and built procedures to address violations of foreign waters. (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang are working out measures to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) activities in an effort to remove the yellow card warning of the European Commission (EC).
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Vu Hong has directed the establishment of inspection groups to promptly detect infringements and ensure economic benefits for the fishery industry.
So far, the province has installed global positioning systems for 3,336 fishing vessels and built procedures to address violations of foreign waters.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Quang Trong Thao, the locality has created a blacklist of violating ship owners, especially those fishing illegally in foreign waters.
Local authorities have seriously implemented the Government’s decree on applying administrative punishments in the fishery sector and the law on handling administrative violations.
The province has actively enhanced international cooperation and shared information and experience with countries on combating IUU effectively.
In 2019, Kien Giang reported 106 violating vessels.
In October 2017, Vietnam received a “yellow card” warning for illegal seafood exploitation by the EC, which has seriously hit exports to the European market.
To cope with the situation, many businesses have taken the initiative to check traceability.
Together with these efforts, authorised units have joined hands to combat illegal fishing.
Vietnam has carefully studied the legal framework to combat IUU with advice from the EC to have the yellow card rescinded./.