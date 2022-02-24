Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Export turnover posted by the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang in the first two months of 2022 hit 127 million USD, equal to 16.3 percent of the annual target and up over 55 percent year-on-year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.



Among the exports, rice - the key staple of the locality - reached 17.33 million USD, while aquatic products, footwear, and vegetables and fruits fetched 45.72 million USD, 19.93 million USD, and 2.77 million USD, respectively.



According to Director of the department Nguyen Van Hoang, local enterprises have recorded stable production activities in the reviewed period because the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled.



Meanwhile, the demand for goods in many markets has sharply surged, so local businesses have strengthened production activities to meet orders.



In recent times, Kien Giang has expanded its export markets through trade promotion activities and strengthening connectivity between local firms and enterprises in the region in order to develop supply chains.



Additionally, local authorities have also cooperated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department in promoting the province's export potential, and information about local export businesses.



Kien Giang is home to 42 export enterprises which have shipped their products to 43 countries and territories around the world, including key markets like China, the Philippines, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China), the US, and Europe.



The province aims to earn at least 780 million USD from exports in 2022, including 255 million USD from rice, vegetables and fruits (14 million USD), footwear (130 million USD), and others (116 million USD)./.