Kien Giang’s export turnover soars 98.6% in February
Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang export value in February was estimated at 71 million USD, a rise of 98.6% compared to the previous month and up 63.9% year on year, the provincial Department of Industry and Trade has reported.
The province's accumulative export earnings in the first two months reached 106 million USD, making up 12.41% of the yearly target.
The figures showed positive signs of Kien Giang's foreign trade activities with key exports including rice (28.5 million USD), seafood (38 million USD), footwear and leather (20.16 million USD) and other goods (19 million USD).
The province now has 48 enterprises engaging in foreign trade, which have exported goods to more than 50 countries and territories across the world. They are striving to obtain export turnover of 860 million USD this year, up 7.23% compared to the figure in 2022.
Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Truong Van Minh said the department has implemented supporting programmes, removed bottlenecks for enterprises to boost exports and updated them on free trade agreements (FTA), such as the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
It has also provided the businesses with legal regulations on international economic integration, import requirements of other countries, while assisting them in participating in trade promotion programmes both in and outside the country, and seeking new markets, he added./.