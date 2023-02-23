Business Ministry assists exporters in optimising foreign distribution channels The distribution systems of foreign retailers have become an effective and sustainable export channel, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to support domestic firms to make the most of this channel, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

Business Deposit interest rates continue to decrease Commercial joint stock banks have continued to lower deposit interest rates since the middle of this month, a move that is expected to help reduce lending rates and support businesses.

Business Vietnam’s trade value reaches 72 bln USD by mid- February According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, from the beginning of this year to February 15, the country's total trade valued topped 72 billion USD, with export turnover standing at 37 billion USD and a trade surplus of nearly 1.7 billion USD.

Business Nearly 300 trade promotion events planned for this year The Ministry of Industry and Trade has passed the National Programme on Trade Promotion and the National Brand Programme in 2023 with nearly 300 trade promotion events to be held this year in Vietnam and abroad.