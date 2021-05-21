Business US attractive to Vietnamese exporters Vietnam’s exports to the US surged 50.1 percent in the first four months of this year, reaching 30.3 billion USD, making the latter the largest export market of the former, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has reported.

Business Banks warned about loans to big corporate customers The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has warned commercial banks about rising bad debts and loans from large corporate customers whose credit values top 500 billion VND (21.5 million USD) each.

Business Hanoi to add more bus routes in suburbs Hanoi plans to add dozens of new bus routes over the next four years to encourage more people to use public transport.