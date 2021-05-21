Kien Giang’s exports up nearly 16 percent
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) - Export turnover posted by the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang for the first five months of this year hit 317 million USD, equal to 42 percent of the annual target and up nearly 16 percent year-on-year.
Among exports, rice was the province’s key staple, with over 205,000 tonnes shipped abroad in the period for more than 111 million USD. Exports of aquatic products and footwear fetched nearly 94 million USD and over 60 million USD, respectively.
A senior official from the provincial Department of Industry and Trade said that amid the complex developments of COVID-19 in the world and in Vietnam, Kien Giang has effectively conducted prevention and control measures and recorded no cases of community transmission to date.
The production and business activities of enterprises in the locality have therefore developed well.
In addition, as few countries witnessing new outbreaks are not main markets of local companies, their imports and exports have remained stable.
As the pandemic is expected to persist, Kien Giang will strive to boost export activities and help businesses deal with any difficulties and shortcomings, speed up trade promotion, and consolidate traditional markets and seek new markets.
It has also issued a plan on the implementation and promotion of free trade agreements and has provided up-to-date information on the domestic and foreign markets to help businesses orient their production and business./.