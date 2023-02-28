Culture - Sports Digital technology to be used to preserve folk literature works The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to approve a project on preserving and upholding the value of folk literature of ethnic minorities till 2030.

Culture - Sports Special circus programme honours female artists A special circus programme will take place next month to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8), according to Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF).

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh showcases newly recognised national treasure The northern province of Bac Ninh has held a ceremony to receive the Prime Minister’s decision recognising a Dong Son culture bronze jar preserved at a local museum as a national treasure.

Videos Vietnam Town project underway in Thailand's Udon Thani The formation of a Vietnam Town in Udon Thani city of the province with the same name, which is hosting the largest overseas Vietnamese community in Thailand, is an obvious development trend, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh while inspecting the Vietnam Street project in the locality on February 25.