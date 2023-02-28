Kimono-Ao Dai Fashion Show to be held in Hanoi
A fashion show entitled "Kimono - Ao dai Fashion Show" will be held in Hanoi on March 4 by non-profit organisation Be-Japon in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and BRG.
The cultural event is a part of the activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023), The Hanoi Times reported.
Renowned Japanese designer Kobayashi Eiko is the director of the shows, which will take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 4 at the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake Hotel.
During each one-hour show, models will perform a catwalk showcasing 30 national costumes from Vietnam and Japan. The highlight is the performance of the junihitoe, which was only used in great Japanese imperial ceremonies some 1,000 years ago. At the same time, the Vietnamese ao dai in the show was tailored from Japanese kimono-producing fabrics.
Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said the two countries maintain a special relationship of political trust and cultural exchanges, especially between the young people.
"Hopefully, the event 'Kimono – Ao dai Fashion Show' may help audiences to discover the similarities in traditional costumes as well as the aesthetic taste of the people of the two countries," he stated.
Designer Kobayashi Eiko also expressed her excitement at the opportunity to stage this event.
Having held numerous similar shows in Tokyo (Japan), Paris, New York (USA), Switzerland, and Budapest (Hungary), she stated that it would be an impressive and emotional artistic show to honor the beauty of national costumes and the quintessence culture of the two countries.
Under the theme "Vietnam-Japan Cooperation: Towards the Future - Reach Out to The World," the programme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam will be organized in both countries during 2023./.
