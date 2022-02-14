Kindergartens, primary schools in HCM City thoroughly prepare for resuming in-person classes
The Department of Health and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Ho Chi Minh City have established three working groups to inspect preparations at kindergartens and primary schools before they resume in-person classes on February 14.
Kindergartens and primary schools in HCM City resume in-person classes on February 14. The Department of Health and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Ho Chi Minh City have established three working groups to inspect preparations at kindergartens and primary schools before they resume in-person classes on February 14.
The working groups on February 13 found that the schools have made thorough preparations for the reopening.
Apart from installing thermal scanners at gates, the schools have prepared hand sanitizer, face masks and quarantine rooms; cleaned up classrooms, and set out plans to deal with COVID-19 cases detected among their students.
Director of the Health Department Tang Chi Thuong, who led a working group to district 3, said the local schools have seriously followed instructions and been guided to identify infections.
During a field trip to district 1, Deputy Director of the Health Department Nguyen Huu Hung asked the schools there to step up the communication work among their staff, students and parents.
HCM City's decision to resume in-person classes has received the warm response of parents as the pandemic situation in the city remains stable after the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
The city has been classified as a “green” zone, equivalent to Level 1 - the lowest in the four-level pandemic scale, for five consecutive weeks.
The department will soon issue new regulations on the identification of F1 cases and how to deal with F0 cases at schools.
The Department of Education and Training asked schools to closely coordinate with the local health sector and follow its guidelines.
On February 7, the first day after the Lunar New Year holiday, students from the 7th to 12th grades in the southern hub continued in-person learning, which has been resumed since early January./.