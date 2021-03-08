Seoul (VNA) – The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and its arm Convention & Exhibition Centre (COEX) said on March 8 that they have signed a contract with Vietnam’s Becamex IDC to run the World Trade Centre Binh Duong New City Expo in the southern province of Binh Duong.



With a combined area of 22,000 sq.m, including 11,679 sq.m for indoor space and 7,935 sq.m for outdoor area, the New City Expo is the largest convention centre in Vietnam.



Its construction ended last month, and the centre currently awaits opening this month. It is expected to contribute to linking economic, cultural and tourism activities between the Republic of Korea and Vietnam.



About 25km distant from the centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong lies in the southern key economic zone. It is now the largest industrial city of Vietnam with over 800 Korean enterprises.



A COEX representative said the centre will connect Korean firms with countries in the RoK’s New Southern Policy./.