Culture - Sports TV music show with 70 artists celebrates Lunar New Year A special TV music show featuring 70 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will air on HCM City Television (HTV) to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 12.

Culture - Sports Vibrant spring energy on show in new art exhibition An art exhibition to celebrate the success of the 13th Party Congress and the founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) has opened in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Art programme celebrates 13th National Party Congress A special art programme to celebrate the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam was held last night in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium.