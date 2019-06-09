Kite festival kicks off in Thua Thien-Hue

The 2019 Hue Kite Festival kicked off in Hue ancient city of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 8.
VNA
Sunday, June 9, 2019 - 7:10:03
Print
Vietnam wins seat on UNSC
National External Information Service Awards presented
ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi
Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam
Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations
Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations
Uncle Ho and his great love for children
Cambodian top legislator pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh