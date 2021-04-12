This vacant land plot under Thu Thiem Bridge in Thu Duc city has become a kingdom of kites in recent days, especially on weekends. Many parents bring their kids along to enjoy some cool leisure activities away from tech devices.

Flying kites, a traditional game for generations of Vietnamese, lost its position to video games and social networks some years ago but has regained popularity among many youngsters in recent times.

More kite flying areas have now popped up around Ho Chi Minh City, such as under Thu Thiem Bridge and at Vinhomes - Landmark 81 Park and the Phu My Hung urban area in District 7, among others. People can look skywards and find peace and tranquillity amid the hustle and bustle of the southern economic hub.

Kite flying season often begins after the lunar new year (Tet) holiday and lasts until June. The most wonderful time is March and April, as the weather is both sunny and breezy./.

VNA