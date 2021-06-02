Hotline: (024) 39411349
Knife village retains 300-year-old traditional craft

Phuc Sen village is located 30km from Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province. The village is filled with the sounds of workers beating and hammering steel as they forge knives using traditional techniques and recycled materials. Currently, 160 workshops are in operation, offering stable jobs for over 300 local labourers.
  • What makes Phuc Sen knives special is the manual forging process. However, some steps done manually previously are now assisted with machineries. (Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA)

  • Knife products by Minh Tuan Phuc Sen Cooperative in Phuc Sen commune, Quang Uyen district, Cao Bang province were recognised as three-star agricultural products in 2020. (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)

  • Some blacksmithing steps can now be done with machineries. (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)

  • Final steps of blacksmithing in Minh Tuan Phuc Sen cooperative. (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)

