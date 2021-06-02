Knife village retains 300-year-old traditional craft
What makes Phuc Sen knives special is the manual forging process. However, some steps done manually previously are now assisted with machineries. (Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA)
Knife products by Minh Tuan Phuc Sen Cooperative in Phuc Sen commune, Quang Uyen district, Cao Bang province were recognised as three-star agricultural products in 2020. (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)
Some blacksmithing steps can now be done with machineries. (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)
Final steps of blacksmithing in Minh Tuan Phuc Sen cooperative. (Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA)
