KOICA funds disaster risk reduction project in Da Nang
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city Huynh Duc Tho on November 12 worked with Director of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Kim Jin-oh on a project to reduce disaster risks funded by the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the central coastal city.
The project will build an Integrated Centre for Controlling Green and Smart Urban Resilience (ENSURE Centre) in Da Nang.
According to Kim, Da Nang boasts great potential for smart city development because of its good IT platform and special attention to preventing natural disasters.
He hoped that with these advantages, and coordination and support from RoK experts, the ENSURE centre will help Da Nang take the lead in managing risks and forecasting natural disasters.
Kim suggested the municipal authorities and relevant agencies and sectors support the KOICA in conducting the last survey for the project, towards signing the project in late 2019 or earlier 2020.
For his part, Tho said Da Nang will create the most favourable conditions for KOICA’s working delegation to carry out the survey.
He highlighted the importance of the project, which follows the RoK’s model, for Da Nang’s development and the goal to turn Da Nang into a smart city.
Tho praised KOICA’s role in securing the RoK Government’s funding for development projects as well as in attracting investment into the Vietnamese city.
Funded by the Korean Ministry of Home Affairs, the RoK’s Daegu city, KOICA, along with Da Nang’s counterpart capital, the ENSURE centre project has an estimated investment of over 7.5 million USD, implemented from 2017-2021.
Once completed, this project is expected to help Da Nang reduce the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, and ensure sustainable development.
The relationship between Da Nang and Korean partners has been fruitful in recent time. The RoK ranked second among foreign investors in Da Nang. Koreans account for over 50 percent of the total number of foreign tourists to Da Nang. The RoK Embassy in Vietnam also plans to establish a Consulate General in the central coastal city. Da Nang city has set up a twin relationship with the Korean city of Daegu./.