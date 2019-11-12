Environment World's smallest ungulates spotted in Vietnam after nearly 30 years For the first time in almost three decades, the silver-backed chevrotain or mouse deer that is thought to be on the verge of extinction has been spotted in a jungle in Vietnam.

Environment Urban railway helps reduce carbon emissions: JICA Urban railways are a way to cut carbon emissions in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Environment Experts discuss report on ecosystem degradation Vietnam’s ecosystems are in a strong decline and are threatened with losing their basic functions, experts said at a two-day conference that ended on Hanoi on November 7.

Environment Quang Ninh aims to promote green growth in Ha Long Bay The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is striving to promote green growth at its world natural heritage site Ha Long Bay, according to a local official.