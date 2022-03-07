KOICA provides 9.45 million syringes for Vietnam
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 7 presented 9.45 million syringes and 200,000 safety boxes to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) to aid Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination work.
The Ministry of Health will distribute the syringes and safety boxes to provinces and cities nationwide serving their spring vaccination campaign initiated by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The campaign gives the booster shots for adults in the first quarter of 2022.
According to a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and KOICA, the Korean agency will provide syringes and safety boxes to support Vietnam's expanded immunisation programme in response to the COVID-19.
In total, 42.5 million syringes and 400,000 safety boxes will be fully delivered by the second quarter of 2022. The RoK Government has been supporting Vietnam’s pandemic prevention and control with vaccines, test kits and syringes.
In January, KOICA handed out 6.3 million syringes to the NIHE./.