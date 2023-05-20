Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve - an invaluable gift of nature
-
K50 Waterfall En cave is an ideal destination for tourists who want to be immersed in the mountains and forests of the Central Highlands. (Photo: VNA)
-
Gray shanked douc (Pygathrix cinerea) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)
-
Brownhead lemongrass (scientific name Halcyon smyrnensis) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)
-
Picturesque landscape in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)
-
Robertinger tree frog (scientific name Rhacophorus robertingeri) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)
-
Ferns (scientific name Calotes Versicolor) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)
-
The flora is rich and diverse in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)