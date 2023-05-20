Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve - an invaluable gift of nature

Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria in September, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development project.