Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve - an invaluable gift of nature

Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria in September, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development project.
  • K50 Waterfall  En cave is an ideal destination for tourists who want to be immersed in the mountains and forests of the Central Highlands. (Photo: VNA)

  • Gray shanked douc (Pygathrix cinerea) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)

  • Brownhead lemongrass (scientific name Halcyon smyrnensis) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)

  • Picturesque landscape in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)

  • Robertinger tree frog (scientific name Rhacophorus robertingeri) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)

  • Ferns (scientific name Calotes Versicolor) in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)

  • The flora is rich and diverse in Kon Ka Kinh National Park (one of the two core zones of Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve). (Photo: VNA)

