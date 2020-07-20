Business Stock market celebrates 20th birthday A ceremony was held in HCM City on July 20 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s stock market and the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Vietnam lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Vietnam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Business Garment firm expects revenue drop as partner's parent goes bankrupt Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.