Kon Tum focuses on agricultural development
The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum's has instructed district authorities and relevant agencies to promote agriculture and sell their farm produce in the domestic and global markets.
A Ngoc Linh ginseng farm in Tu Mo Rong district, Kon Tum province (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Of the province’s 968,961ha of land, 88 percent is agricultural land, with conditions being suitable for hi-tech farming, animal husbandry, forestry, and aquaculture.
It has areas specialising in hi-tech agricultural production, where vegetables, flowers and fruits are grown.
Conditions are suitable for growing medicinal herbs in Mang Den in Kon Plong district, Ngoc Linh ginseng in Dak Glei and Tu Mo Rong districts, coffee in Dak Ha district, and raising livestock in the newly created district of H’Drai.
In 2016 the provincial People’s Council ratified a project to link hi-tech agriculture with the processing industry.
It has urged relevant agencies to draft plans to build a hi-tech agricultural park.
At a conference on the development of Ngoc Linh ginseng and other plants and crops in Kon Tum City in September 2018, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved a project to build an industrial park for the production and processing of medicinal herbs.
The province has given 108 projects the green light to solicit investment, most of them being hi-tech projects for the cultivation and processing of medicinal herbs, agricultural parks and zones and hi-tech animal breeding farms.
By the end of last year Kon Tum had 27 hi-tech agricultural projects with a total investment of nearly 7 trillion VND.
They included a project for hi-tech farming and eco-tourism developed by Kon Plong Agri – Tourism and Australia’s 4Ways Pty Ltd, a world–class organic farm by Biopap Co Ltd and the Mang Den Hi-tech Park by 4Ways Pty Ltd.
According to Nguyen Van Hoa, chairman of the province People’s Committee, over 1,115 billion VND (over 48 billion USD) has been invested in infrastructure for hi-tech agriculture in the last three years.
The committee has established a team to promote the production, processing and sale of Ngoc Linh ginseng and other farm produce.
With its agricultural potential, Kon Tum has attracted the attention of international investors, province authorities said./.