Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu sign cooperation deal for 2022-2027
The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on October 26 signed their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2022-2027, a move to implement the strategic cooperation agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Laos.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on October 26 signed their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2022-2027, a move to implement the strategic cooperation agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Laos.
At the signing ceremony, Duong Van Trang, Secretary of the Kon Tum Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and Let Xaynhaphon, Secretary of the Attapeu Party Committee and Governor of the Lao province, lauded achievements of joint works between the sides in the past time.
The leaders affirmed their determination to further strengthen their provinces’ friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and special solidarity.
The freshly inked pact covers many fields including politics, diplomacy, defence-security, education-training, and human resources training.
The two provinces agreed that immediately after the signing ceremony, they will implement key cooperation contents such as deepening political and diplomatic relations, enhancing mutual trust and efficiency of join works through the exchange of high-level delegations; and closely cooperating to ensure security, social order and safety in each province, in contribution to building a stable, peaceful, and cooperative Vietnam - Laos border line shared between.
Currently, Kon Tum has two firms investing two projects worth some 747 billion VND (30.06 million USD) in Attapeu. Meanwhile, Attapeu supports Kon Tum in the search, gathering and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during the war. The sides have successfully completed the settlement of unplanned migrants and undocumented marriages in their border areas; and assisted one another in COVID-19 prevention and control./.