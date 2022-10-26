Politics Sixth working day of 15th NA’s fourth session The 15th National Assembly’s fourth session entered the sixth working day in Hanoi on October 26 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Austria on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on October 26 extended greetings to Austrian leaders on the 67th National Day of Austria.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost cooperation in fighting cross-border drug crime The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos held a ministerial-level meeting in Hanoi on October 26 to review the implementation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in drug prevention and control.