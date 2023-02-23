Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu strengthen border cooperation
The boards on border affairs of the Central Highlands of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on February 23 held talks to review outcomes of the border work in field and signed a document on cooperation in the work between the two localities in the coming time.
The two sides agreed to continue effectively implementing legal documents on the border signed between the two localities; report to leaders of the two provinces to propose the Vietnamese and Lao governments consider upgrading the auxiliary Dak Long - Vang Tat border gate into the main border gate.
The two sides will strengthen information exchange, and coordination in monitoring and preventing issues arising in border areas shared between the two nations every six months or a year.
In the event of a serious disaster or epidemic, the border working committees must report to leaders of the two localities, thus taking measures to prevent those from spreading to the territories of each other.
Khonesanga Phimmasone, Director of Attapeu’s Department of Foreign Affairs, said the two sides have actively mobilised civil servants in various sectors and people to implement the Vietnam-Laos border and border landmark protocol, the agreement on regulations on border and border gate management.
According to A Brao Bim, Deputy Director of Kon Tum’s Department of Foreign Affairs, through the field trip and talks between the two border boards, the two sides proposed specific coordination directions in the coming time, contributing to improving the efficiency of cooperation between the two localities.
Kon Tum and Attapeu share a border line of 75km with 33 border makers, and the Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia border junction land marker. The two sides have the Bo Y - Phoukeua international border gate and the Dak Long - Vang Tat auxiliary border gate.
Previously, in October 2022, the two provinces signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in many fields such as politics, economy, diplomacy, defence and security in the 2022 – 2027 period./.