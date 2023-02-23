Society No Vietnamese casualties reported in Turkey quake thus far: ambassador It has been two weeks since the devastating earthquake on February 6, and there have yet to be reports of Vietnamese casualties in Turkey, Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey Do Son Hai said on February 22.

Society Vinh Xuong int’l land, waterway border gate on Vietnam-Cambodia border opens The Vinh Xuong international land and waterway border gate, located on the borderline with Cambodia, was officially opened in Vinh Xuong commune of Tan Chau town, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, on February 23.

Society Pilot posthumously awarded certificate in recognition of merit to Fatherland Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to posthumously award a certificate to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy in recognition of merit rendered to the Fatherland.

Society Vietnamese military rescue team returns home from Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) left Turkey on February 22 (local time), concluding its working trip to join recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit nation.