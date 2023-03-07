Kon Tum releases large number of wild animals to nature
The Forest Protection Sub-department in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum has said that since 2018, its units have received 326 wild animals, of which nearly 300 individuals have been released to nature and handed over to national parks, and the rests are being cared for by these units.
Specifically, among these animals, which are mainly turtles, lizards, pangolins, monkeys, langurs, nearly 50 individuals were voluntarily handed over by local people, while the remainders were seized in illegal wildlife smuggling cases.
Most recently, in late February, the Forest Protection Unit of Kon Tum city received a pig-tailed macaque belonging to IIB group (endangered and rare animals) voluntarily handed over by a local man after being persuaded by forest rangers.
In the same month, police in Lam Dong province, also in the Central Highlands region, arrested Dang Thi Viet Hoai for illegally trading and possessing a large quantity of wild animals.
Searching Hoai’s house, the police discovered that 70 wild animals, including 26 civets and 37 bamboo rats, were kept in captivity. In addition, in her cold stores, Hoai also stocked squirrel, boar and jungle fowl meat and three dead weasels./.