Kon Tum strengthens cooperation with Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province
An overview of the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) - Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province on October 19 signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for the 2023-2028 period.
Under the document, the two provinces' leaders showed their determination to intensify development collaboration in the spirit of friendship, respect and trust.
They agreed to support the development of tourism and trade services, promote investment, encourage business incentives, and support and speed up the organisation of exhibitions and trade fairs. The two provinces will promote the connection of Kon Tum's tourism sector with Cambodian provinces on the basis of the Tourism Development Plan in the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle Area for the 2021 - 2025 period, with a vision to 2030.
In the socio-culture field, the two sides will increase the organisation of exchange activities, and the sharing of experiences in developing traditional culture; and strengthen cooperation in human resources training and development. Accordingly, Kon Tum will continue to provide 10 scholarships for the 2024 - 2029 period for students in Ratanakiri province. Ratanakiri will continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese province in searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia; and help protect legal rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens living and working in Ratanakiri.
Regarding defence and security, the two provinces will continue to promote the dissemination of information about treaties and protocols on land border demarcation and marker planting between the two countries to their people; and coordinate in preventing all terrorist activities, illegal border crossing, the plantation, production, transport, trading, storing, and use of drugs, human trafficking, the trading of weapons and explosives, and the illegal logging and transportation of wood.
Secretary of the Kon Tum Party Committee Duong Van Trang proposed Ratanakiri to continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people and businesses in the province.
Nhem Sam Oeun, Chairman of the Ratanakiri provincial Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Committee and the province’s Governor, said that the two provinces have many similarities such as airport and expressway planning, which will be a favourable condition for them to promote cooperation activities in culture and tourism./.