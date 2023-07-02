Society Workshop on Vietnam-Japan relations held in Da Nang A workshop on Vietnam- Japan relations was held by Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang on July 1 as an activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) in Ho Chi Minh City and the Young Communist League (UJC) of Havana will enhance cooperation in the 2023-2027 period under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 30.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Australia's national science agency – CSIRO –organised a "Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership Day" in Hanoi on June 30.