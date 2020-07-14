World Indonesia holds potential of 442.4GW in renewable energies Indonesia has a renewable energy potential of around 442.4 GW, but it has so far utilised just two percent, Executive Director of Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) Fabby Tumiwa said on July 13.

World Indonesia: 18 government agencies to be disbanded Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that 18 government agencies will be disbanded in the coming time.

World UNSC holds first in-person meeting after four months The UN Security Council (UNSC) is planning to hold an in-person meeting on July 14, the first since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the council to convene virtually.

World Indonesia, Australia roll out worker exchange programme Indonesia will conduct a worker-exchange programme with Australia to boost its human resources, a senior government official announced just days after the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) entered into force.