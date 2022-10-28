Visitors at the expo. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo 2022 (KBEE 2022) has been held in the capital city of Hanoi, aiming to promote Vietnam – the Republic of Korea (RoK) relations through cultural and commercial exchanges.



The two-day event, which ended on October 28, was organised by the Korea Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in collaboration with the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad).



The exhibition consisted of four main activities: business-matching with trade and investment promotion activities; and experimental programmes with activities such as a home-shopping show for Korean products, a Korean wave make-up demonstration by Korean artists, and a Korean style make-up show.



Korean suppliers looked for potential partners through showcasing their products at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre.



The biz-matching programme was a prominent trade activity at the exhibition with the participation of 110 leading Korean enterprises and brands in the fields of cosmetics, beauty equipment, and supplementary food, as well as services related to hospitals and plastic surgery.



The event also featured digital technology, smart education products and cultural products like music and movies and Korean K-Pop products as well as golf accessories; industrial cleaning chemicals and construction steel pipes.



KOTRA has prepared biz-matching programmes between 110 businesses from the RoK and more than 500 buyers from Southeast Asia; of which there were some 450 buyers from Vietnam and more than 70 from Southeast Asian countries.



Oh Young-ju, RoK Ambassador to Vietnam, said that the RoK and Vietnam officially established diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992, and the two countries’ relationship has grown continuously through mutually beneficial economic cooperation.



The results of economic cooperation between the two countries have been contributing to the formation of global value chains, she said.



As the world economy and international brands have faced high uncertainty due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, win-win cooperation between countries is more important than ever. Therefore, it is necessary for RoK and Vietnam to further expand economic and cultural exchanges based on the trust that has existed between the two countries in order to achieve sustainable growth, the ambassador said.

Taking place for the first time in Bangkok in 2010, the Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo has been held in many countries, including France (Paris 2011), Japan (Osaka 2012), UK (London 2013), Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City 2017) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai 2018). It is one of the largest events promoting Korean brands and entertainment to global consumers./.