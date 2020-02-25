Society Course on sustainable debt management held in Hanoi A training course on sustainable national debt management is taking place in Hanoi as part of Vietnam’s public debt management reform programme.

Society Interpreters needed for health checks at border gates: Health Ministry The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged localities nationwide which are carrying out health checkups to send interpreters to support border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society Hanoi inspects Covid-19 prevention at accommodations Given the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Hanoi is taking urgent actions to inspect and supervise the prevention and control of the epidemic at accommodations in the city.

Society FDI enterprises in Vinh Phuc active in fighting Covid-19 Amidst the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus, many foreign-invested enterprises in Vinh Phuc province, where 11 out of 16 Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have been confirmed, have taken measures to curb the virus spread, ensuring labourers’ health.