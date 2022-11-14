ASEAN Malaysian expert highly values Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN Vietnam has shown its dynamism in the leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Associate Prof. Dr. Awang Azman Awang Pawi from the Kuala Lumpur-based University of Malaya.

ASEAN Indonesia takes over ASEAN Chairmanship from Cambodia Cambodia on November 13 held the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, and a ceremony to transfer its ASEAN Chairmanship to Indonesia.

Politics PM attends ASEAN summits with partners in Phnom Penh PM Chinh joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and partners at the 25th ASEAN+3 (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan) Summit and other summits with India and Australia in Phnom Penh on November 12.