"Happy Day" by Choi Yongok. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)



– A Korean contemporary fine art exhibition named “Colors of Korea” is underway at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi until September 7.The exhibition was opened by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea on August 30, with 84 artworks created by 34 Korean artists on display. They include 66 wood carving paintings and 18 photos.The wood carving paintings depict the multidimensional beauty of Korean nature, people and life while the photos give visitors a closer look at the “Hallyu” (Korean Wave) and beauty style of Korean women.Park Hye-jin, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre said through the event, she expects Vietnamese people will learn about the beauty of Korean fine art, contributing to enhancing cultural exchange between the two countries.It is also a taste of home for Korean people living in Vietnam, she added. –VNA