Korean cultural centre launches online K-pop contest
The K-pop Cover Video Contest is held online from August 10 to October 5 (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - A K-pop contest will be held online for people in Vietnam from August 10 to October 5.
Launched by the Korean Cultural Centre, the K-pop Cover Video Contest aims to strengthen cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.
The contest is an annual event held globally and the country winner will take part in the final round in the RoK.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest is being online to ensure public safety.
Any person with a passion for dancing or singing K-pop songs can participate in the contest.
Participants can enter the contest by sending a clip of themselves dancing or singing to their favourite K-pop tunes to vietnamkcc@gmail.com from August 10 to 30.
All entries should be in accordance with Vietnamese culture. Full regulations can be found on the centre's website.
The best dance cover will be invested with 3,000 USD whilst the best song cover will get 1,500 USD to master the clips.
The K-pop World Festival has been held since 2011 in Changwon with the participation of representatives from many countries and regions.
In 2017, Vietnamese dance troupe Opps Crew won the Audience’s Choice award at the festival./.