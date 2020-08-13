Culture - Sports Rap makes its way to national TV Recent years have seen the rise of rap stars in Vietnamese music industry like Den Vau or Suboi, and two new reality TV dedicated to rap have shown the increasing popularity of the genre.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports FIFA to provide 1.5 million USD for Vietnamese football The World Football Federation (FIFA) will offer a 1.5 million USD bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia, including the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.