Particularly, visitors are also treated to a K-pop random dance performances.

The Korean Cultural Day was first held in Quang Nam province in 2017.

The year 2023 marks the thriving development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Hoi An city, home to the UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage Hoi An ancient town, is also a favorite destination of many Korean tourists when traveling to Vietnam./.

VNA