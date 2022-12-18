Jeju tourism booth at the the 2022 Korea Culture and Tourism Days that take place in Hanoi at the weekend. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2022 Korea Culture and Tourism Days took place in Hanoi at the weekend as part of activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The opening ceremony of the event held on the afternoon of December 17 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square – part of the walking zones around Hoan Kiem Lake saw the participation of RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju, head of the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) Kim Jang-sil and representatives from Hanoi’s agencies.

At the ceremony, KTO announced “Korean Tourism Year 2023-2024”.

A total of 24 booths at the event provided people with information about the Korean culture, tourism, and people. Visitors had a chance to experience food, handicraft products and traditional games of the RoK as well as enjoy performances by Korean and Vietnamese artists.

Vietnam’s tour operators including Vietravel, Hanoitourism, Hanoitourist, Flamingo Redtours and Saigontourist introduced tours to the RoK at the event.

Earlier, on December 16, KTO organised a meeting between tourism partners of Vietnam and the RoK, a Korea Travel Mart, and a 2022 Korea Night.

Within the framework of the event, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and KTO signed a Memorandum of Understanding on further support for tourism cooperation between the two countries.



For years, Vietnam and the RoK have always been important tourism partners. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019, Vietnam welcomed more than 4.3 million Korean visitors, a year-over-year increase of 23.1%. The RoK was the largest foreign visitor source of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, in 2019, the RoK also welcomed more than 550,000 Vietnamese tourists, an increase of 21.4% compared to 2018.

In the first 11 months of 2022, more than 160,000 Vietnamese tourists visited the RoK, and more than 567,000 Korean tourists came to Vietnam, making the RoK continue to be the largest international visitor market of Vietnam./.