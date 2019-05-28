Illustrative image (Source: organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) – A programme featuring Korean culture will take place at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology (VME), in Hanoi during June 1-2, affording visitors a chance to learn about similarities and differences between Vietnamese and Korean culture.



Co-hosted by the VME and the Korean Culture Centre in Vietnam, the event will also mark International Children’s Day 2019.



Highlights of the event include traditional tightrope walking and choreographed drum performances by Korean artists. Tightrope walking was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2011. Artists will both perform tightrope walking and tell funny stories to the background of traditional music.



Visitors will also be able to try on traditional Korean costumes, make toys, and play both Vietnamese and Korean folk games.–VNA