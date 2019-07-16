Gu Sung Eun of the RoK team - top racer of the three legs (Photo: VNA)

– Kang Hyuk Kyung and Gu Sung Eun of the Republic of Korea finished first and second at the third leg of the ongoing 20th international women's cycling tournament – An Giang Television Cup in Can Tho city on July 16.The third position of the race belonged to Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Thi Thu Mai of the Loc Troi An Giang team.However, the top racer of the three legs was Gu Sung Eun, followed by Kim Hyun Ji, another member of the same RoK team.The next stage of the event started the same day, spanning 105km from Can Tho to Bac Lieu province.The annual tournament, beginning in Ho Chi Minh City on July 13, will conclude in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 18 after six legs measuring over 550km through 12 regional provinces and cities. It sees the participation of nine Vietnamese teams and four foreign teams from the Republic of Korea, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.Organisers said the competition is held to broaden international exchanges and to popularise the images of the people and country of Vietnam to foreign friends. This is also a chance for cyclists, both domestic and foreign, to enrich their experiences and improve their skills.-VNA