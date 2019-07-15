The booth of EVN HCMC, a brand of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) at the previous ETE and Enertec Expo. (Photo courtesy of CIS Vietnam)

Smart electricity and green power technology from the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be introduced at the Vietnam ETE and Enertec Expo 2019 from July 17-20 in Ho Chi Minh City.The ETE exhibition is in its 12th year in Vietnam, and the 9th Enertec Expo will showcase advanced technologies for the power industry.The exhibition will feature 400 domestic and international enterprises from various countries such as Japan, the RoK, China, Italy, Turkey, Russia and Singapore with 550 booths.Local brands include EVN HCMC, Gelex, ABB, LS Vina, Panasonic, Philips, Long Giang and HENGS Vietnam.This year, the RoK will be the special guest with the Korea Smart Electric and Energy Week (KOSEF) showcasing its latest achievements in electricity.In addition, the Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association (KOEMA) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) will host workshops on new energy creation, smart electric devices, energy saving and green power.During the fair, an international conference will be held to find solutions for energy saving in Vietnam.The annual ETE and Enertec Expo acts as a bridge between local and international enterprises, gathers experts to discuss strategies in electric technology and helps businesses attract investment and seek partners.It is organised by the HCM City Centre for Support Industries Development and CIS Vietnam Advertising and Exhibition JSC, with support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.The expo will be held at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in district 7.-VNA