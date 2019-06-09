At the signing ceremony for the three-year multi-employer collective bargaining agreement in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

A three-year multi-employer collective bargaining agreement was signed on June 8 between the Hai Phong economic zone’s trade union and 19 Korean firms in Trang Due Industrial Zone of the northern port city of Hai Phong.This is the second agreement of its kind inked by the local trade union so far. Earlier, five Korean enterprises in the Trang Due Industrial Zone joined the collective bargaining pact in June 2016.The signed document includes ten chapters with 24 articles that ensure more benefits for workers such as 21,000 VND (0.9 USD) for shift-meal allowance per worker, at least one month of salary for Tet bonus, and 400,000 VND (17.22 USD) for monthly travel expense for each worker.In addition, both sides can negotiate on labour issues and make amendments to the agreement in three months after the document takes effect.At the signing ceremony, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Ngo Duy Hieu spoke highly of the city’s trade union, particularly the Hai Phong economic zone’s trade union, and the 19 Korean firms for involving in the deal.He asked the local trade union to continue increasing the number of businesses participating in the collective bargaining pact while keeping close watch on the implementation of the signed contents.In the coming time, the Hai Phong economic zone’s trade union will study to expand the collective bargaining with businesses from Taiwan, China, and Japan, helping to bring more welfare to workers, and making them loyal to their jobs.-VNA