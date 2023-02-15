At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – Authorities of Long An southern province held a working session with a delegation from Yangsan city, Gyeongsangnam-do province of the Republic of Korea led by Mayor of Yangsan city Na Dong-yeon on February 15.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut introduced the province’s location and advantages in investment and industrial development.



The RoK now ranks second among nearly 40 countries and territories investing in Long An with over 200 projects worth nearly 940 million USD. In 2022 alone, the RoK invested in six new projects valued at over 122 million USD.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc said Long An will always offer all possible support to investors and firms to learn about its investment environment. He pledged to address difficulties to help them develop production and trade.



Mayor Na wished that the provincial authorities would continue creating conditions and incentives for Korean firms to do business there.



On the occasion, Chairman Ut and Mayor Na signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in expanding exchanges in the fields of industry, electronics, economy, trade, culture, education, science, sports and health; and another MoU between the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Long An branch and Yangsan city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry./.