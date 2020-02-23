Moon, Sun and Five Mountains by Lim Eunjung (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Nearly 50 folk paintings drawn by Korean artist are being displayed at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi.



Entitled “Tuong Lai Nhin Tu Qua Khu” (Future from The Past), the exhibition shows aspirations and dreams of Korean people in different periods through various topics of nature, daily life and young woman.



“Folk paintings feature happiness," said Song Chang-soo, deputy president of the Korean Folk Painting Association. "I hope this exhibition will be an opportunity for the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam to promote exchanges through traditional paintings."



The paintings were drawn by 46 artists from the Korean Folk Painting Association. The colourful artwork show joy, happiness and excitement in life as seen from different angles with contemporary creativity of each artist.



The Korean Folk Painting Association is the largest art organisation in Korea and has 1,500 members. It's performance is to maintain, preserve and promote Korean folk paintings.



The exhibition, which will run until February 25, is organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Korean Folk Painting Association, and is an opportunity for the RoK and Vietnam to promote cultural exchanges through traditional fine arts./.

VNA