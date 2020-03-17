Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online
The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.
Vietnamese workers complete procedures to work in the RoK (Photo: VNA)
Applicants can register online or via post from April 1-12, especially those who have just returned home and are in quarantine due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Exam categories cover manufacturing production, agriculture, animal husbandry, construction, fishery, and services.
The EPS programme is being implemented to realise the Memorandum of Understanding on supplying and receiving Vietnamese workers to the RoK between the two governments.
About 50,000 Vietnamese people are working in the RoK./.