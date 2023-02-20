Culture - Sports Ao dai designs draw attention at fashion week in London Fifty Vietnamese Ao dai (long gown) sets of Love Collection brand for both adults and children opened Segment ONE of the House of iKons Fashion Week 2023 on February 18, drawing the attention from not only designers but also fashion magazines in the United Kingdom (UK).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced on Algerian TV channel Jeel Dz TV – an Arabic-language digital TV channel of Algeria, on February 19 broadcast an hour-long programme on Vietnam, spotlighting the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Stellar cuisine introduced at Hanoi food festival Hanoi’s culinary quintessence was honoured at a recent spring food festival held on Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa Islet in Ba Dinh district.

Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese young footballers to debut in RoK next month Two young football talents from Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC - striker Vu Minh Hieu and defender Nguyen Canh Anh - will officially debut in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 1 during a game at Cheonan Stadium in the blue jersey of Cheonan City FC.