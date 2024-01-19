Representatives of Can Tho city and SK Group at the meeting.(Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu on January 18 met with representatives from the Republic of Korea’s SK Energy Co., Ltd. and Singapore’s Vietnam Draco Environment Co., Ltd. who are seeking investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city.



At the meeting with the SK Group delegation, Hieu emphasised that the formation and development of a green hydrogen ecosystem by SK Group in the city is suitable because Can Tho is located in the heart of the Mekong Delta region, adding that its infrastructure for green hydrogen production in Can Tho will create a premise to attract investment to the city and the entire region.



The city strongly supports SK Group's investment ideas and will create favourable conditions for the group to implement its projects in the city, he affirmed.



Lee Dong-uk, the group’s senior advisor, briefed the host on the role of green hydrogen, the global green hydrogen market outlook, and the use of hydrogen in building a clean energy economy in the future.



He said as SK Group plans to gradually expand to agricultural products, it wants to invest in a wholesale agricultural product centre in Can Tho city, affirming this will be the first model that combines wholesale agricultural products and the use of clean, environmentally-friendly energy.



Meanwhile, at a meeting with representatives from the Singaporean company, Hieu said that the city is calling for investments in areas like water treatment and supply for daily activities and wastewater treatment plants in new industrial zones and clusters, especially in the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park in Can Tho (VSIP Can Tho). He called on the company to study and invest in water treatment and supply – one of its strengths.



For his part, Director of Vietnam Draco Environment Co., Ltd Lim Chuan Hui that the company is seeking investment opportunities in wastewater treatment and clean water supply projects.



Besides, the company has coordinated with other enterprises to invest in other areas, he said./.