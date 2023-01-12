Data from travel agencies in the Republic of Korea shows that the demand for overseas travel of people in the country during the Seollal is high even though the holiday only lasts four days.

As of the beginning of January 2023, travel agencies sold out 80% of the total air tickets that they prepare for the holiday.

Favourite destinations selected by Korean travellers include Japan, Vietnam, and some other Southeast Asian countries.

Hana Tour Company, for example, said as of January 9, its tours starting from January 20 to 24 were booked with 54% to Southeast Asia. Specifically, in Southeast Asia, 36% of its clients choose Vietnam, 17% choose Thailand, 12% choose the Philippines and 7% choose Taiwan (China).

The RoK tourism industry considers these very positive signs of recovery since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

A survey by major tour operators in the country shows that more than 80% of products that they planned to offer during the lunar new year holiday have been welcomed by customers./.

VNA