Korean tourists from COVID-19 hotspot fly back home
20 tourists from the Republic of Korea’s COVID-19 hotspot of Deagu who arrived in Da Nang city on February 24 were sent home via flight VJ 878 at 23:55 on February 25.
-
20 Korean tourists from Daegu city are taken to the Da Nang International Airport on a coach, February 25 (Photo: VNA)
-
The Korean tourists were on a flight from Daegu, the Republic of Korea, together with 58 Vietnamese students (Photo: VNA)
-
The visitors are taken by car from the airport to a quarantine area at Da Nang Lung Hospital (Photo: VNA)
-
Many security officers and health workers are mobilised to carry out health check and necessary procedures for all 20 passengers (Photo: VNA)
-
They were sent home via flight VJ 878 at 23:55 on February 25 (Photo: VNA)