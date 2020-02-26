Hotline: (024) 39411349
‘Korean town’ in Hanoi less busy due to fears of COVID-19

COVID-19 has spread quickly in the Republic of Korea recently, causing fears among Korean community, even those who live abroad. In Hanoi, ‘Korean streets’ are now far less crowded.
VNA

  • My Dinh – Me Tri Urban Area, home to many Korean people, has been far less crowded since COVID-19 spread in the Republic of Korea (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Koreans wear face masks to minimise risk of COVID-19 infection when going out (Photo: Minh Hieu/ Vietnam+)

  • Streets in ‘Korean town’ are far less busy (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Koreans wear face masks while working (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Regulations for people entering and exiting Landmark 72 Building, which is home to many Korean residents and Korean-based offices (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • A few Korean restaurants on Tran Van Lai street in My Dinh – Me Tri Urban Area are temporarily shut down (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Some Korean restaurants go for home delivery service as many diners now choose to stay at home for fears of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Previously these restaurants were crowded during lunch and dinner times but now they welcome less diners (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Hand sanitisers are placed in restaurants to serve diners’ demand (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Convenience stores still open to serve Korean people’s shopping demand (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Giang, a Vietnamese employee working at ‘Korean town’, told reporters that her daily working routines remain unchanged yet she has stayed more cautious through carrying out necessary safety measures (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Korean national Kil Jeong-Hun otherwise does not wear face masks as for him, Vietnam is safe (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • A Korean family goes shopping at a supermarket in ‘Korean town’ (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • Fastfood restaurants in ‘Korean town’ (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • In order to save time and avoid frequent contacts given fears of COVID-19, Korean people opt for one-time shopping for the whole week (Photo: VNA)

  • A Korean enjoys coffee on sidewalk (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

  • (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

