Culture - Sports Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spot The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.

Culture - Sports Sixth Vietnam–Laos–China ‘con’ festival wraps up A ceremony was held in Muong Te district, the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau, on December 31 to wrap up the sixth Vietnam-Laos-China ‘con’ festival, themed “Colour of friendship”.

Culture - Sports Contest honours scripts featuring Dien Bien Phu Victory Two scripts, entitled “Doi mat” (The Eyes) and “Moi Tinh Dien Bien” (Dien Bien Love), won the top prize in a contest to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory over French colonial rule and the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army.

Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts Countdown 2020 in city centre As many as 100 young artists will help ring in the New Year with the musical extravaganza ‘Countdown 2020’ at Hoan Kiem Lake on December 31 night.