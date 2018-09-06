A cave in the volcanic cave system in Krong No district (Photo: Dak Nong Newspaper)

– A recent study has confirmed that Krong No Volcanic Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong is eligible to become a UNESCO global geopark.The provincial Department of Science and Technology held a meeting on September 5 to announce the outcomes of a study on geological heritage in Krong No district and neighbouring areas. The research was conducted from July 2016 to July 2018.Scientists from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature said UNESCO requires that to become a global geopark, a national geopark must have at least 40 geosites, including at least one of international significance.Krong No Volcanic Geopark is home to 55 geosites, seven of which are of international significance. Notably, the volcanic cave system in Krong No district features unique characteristics that are rarely found in the region or the world, they said.This study will help the province complete a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition and build plans for preserving, managing and using heritage values to boost socio-economic development in the geopark’s vicinity.The geopark was formed basing on tangible and intangible archaeological relics in six districts and one town of Dak Nong province. It was established after Japanese scientists discovered a volcanic cave system here in 2014.Located along the Serepok River, this system includes 12 volcanic caves, and one of them measures 1,066 metres, making it the longest volcanic cave in Southeast Asia. –VNA