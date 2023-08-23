Business Interfoam Expo Vietnam 2023 opens in HCM City The Interfoam Expo Vietnam 2023, the first of its kind, opened in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on August 23.

Business Vietnam, US step up implementing deal on illegal logging, timber trade Vietnam and the US held a meeting of the Timber Working Group, set up to carry out the two Governments’ Agreement on Illegal Logging and Timber Trade, in Washington DC on August 22 - 23.