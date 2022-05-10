Kurash athletes practice at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s kurash athletes are set to begin their competition at SEA Games 31 on May 10, vying for five out of the 10 gold medals of the tournament, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.



In preparation for the biennial regional sport event on home turf, the squad had a training session in Uzbekistan and attended the Asian Kurash Championship in Tajikistan in March, winning one silver and three bronze.



Their head coach Nguyen Tuan Hoc said the five-gold target is suitable to the team’s capacity and the situations of their regional opponents.



Ten kurash weight classes across men’s and women’s categories are scheduled to last until May 13 at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district.



At the previous SEA Games 30 in the Philippines when the sport first appeared in the event, Vietnam won seven golds, one silver, and two bronzes./.