Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Blue and white sand beach on Ky Co is an ideal destination for a short summer vacation (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Tourists can reach Ky Co by canoes (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
This place attracts many couples (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
On one side of Ky Co is the calm turquoise sea, and the other is magnificent rocky mountains (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Eo Gio is, along with Ky Co Beach, the most famous attraction in Quy Nhon (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
It is a part of a strait in Nhon Ly Commune, 20km from the town (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
It is an unforgettable experience as one is surrounded by pristine nature, with the blue sky above your head and blue ocean at your feet (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
This place attracts many youngsters (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Coming to Binh Dinh, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy many unique and delicious specialties (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
Among the specialties are Bun ca (Fish noodle), Banh xeo tom nhay (“Jumping” shrimp pancake) and grilled and steamed seafood (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam+)
