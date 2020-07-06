Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."
VNA
VNA
