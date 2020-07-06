Videos Son La increases chance to export longan to US, Australia The northern Son La province has been granted a total of 92 codes specifically for longan growing areas for this year, of which 34 codes are to be used to export the product to both the United States and Australia, while 58 codes will be used to produce longan for export to China.

Videos Tourists flock again to Quang Ninh after social distancing The northern province of Quang Ninh has seen a boom in domestic tourist arrivals over the last month after the weeks-long social distancing order to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted, enabling the province to welcome back visitors.

Videos US voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Videos Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years The central city of Da Nang saw its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.